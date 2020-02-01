Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bakkavor Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 147 ($1.93).

Shares of LON:BAKK traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 135.80 ($1.79). 95,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.82. The company has a market cap of $786.86 million and a PE ratio of 17.87. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27).

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

