B. Riley Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 53,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

In related news, CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $60,780.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,282.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $174,140.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,079 shares of company stock valued at $238,706. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RF Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.