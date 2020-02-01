Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Azul by 1,285.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,217 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Azul by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,083,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,812,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Azul by 409.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Azul by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 95,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,114. Azul has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of -0.49.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Azul had a return on equity of 196.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azul will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

