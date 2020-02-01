Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXS traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.25. 685,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,180. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.29. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXS. UBS Group decreased their price target on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

