Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.58. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 609,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 44,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

