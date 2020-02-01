Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.90-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.04. Avery Dennison also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.90-7.15 EPS.

NYSE:AVY traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.24. 690,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,648. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average of $122.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.82.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

