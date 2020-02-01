Aventus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18,688.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $624,597.00 and approximately $18,688.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.84 or 0.02922288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00194794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, Gatecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

