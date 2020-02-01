Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Gap Down to $178.30

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $184.75, but opened at $178.30. Automatic Data Processing shares last traded at $171.04, with a volume of 3,839,912 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.02 and a 200-day moving average of $166.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

