Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.10-6.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.026-15.026 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.10-6.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,889. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $138.13 and a 52 week high of $179.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.70.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

