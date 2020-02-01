Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALV. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1,456.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

