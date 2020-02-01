Aurora (AOA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.07 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Aurora token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Indodax. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $12.07 million and $2.53 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.68 or 0.05850593 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024969 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034984 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

