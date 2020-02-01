AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-2% (implying ~$184-186 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.04 billion.AT&T also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. 40,409,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,251,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

