AT&T (NYSE:T) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on T. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

AT&T stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

