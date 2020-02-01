Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given New C$0.80 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.40. 671,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

