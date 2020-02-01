ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACO.X. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

TSE:ACO.X traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$51.62. 209,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.19. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a twelve month low of C$40.95 and a twelve month high of C$52.30.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.40, for a total value of C$252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,584,525.60. Also, Director George J. Lidgett sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.84, for a total transaction of C$59,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$816,977.28.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

