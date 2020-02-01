Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,428,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,553,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 438.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGO opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 12,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $590,483.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 280,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,628.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 12,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.30 per share, with a total value of $609,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 342,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,149.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 158,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,439 and have sold 42,348 shares valued at $2,045,749. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

