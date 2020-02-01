Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.30 ($20.12).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

