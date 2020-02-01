Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.43-3.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.43 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.43-3.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.43.

Shares of AZPN traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,090. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.60. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $95.61 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

