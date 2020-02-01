Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing specialty chemical solutions. It serves consumer and industrial markets which includes adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical sector. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., formerly known as Ashland Inc., is based in Covington, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ashland Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland Global from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Ashland Global stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.98. 834,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,631. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 in the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $44,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 216.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

