Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at UBS Group

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.89.

Ashland Global stock opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

