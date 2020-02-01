Ascential (LON:ASCL) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ASCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 463.73 ($6.10).

Ascential stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 365.20 ($4.80). The stock had a trading volume of 935,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 390.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 369.81.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

