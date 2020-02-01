Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1,073.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Argan worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Argan by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Argan news, Director James W. Quinn purchased 5,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,354.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson purchased 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $132,423. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $658.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.38). Argan had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

