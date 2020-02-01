ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $15.39

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.76, but opened at $15.39. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 4,143,200 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Commerzbank lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.