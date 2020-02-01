Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 595,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,652. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,938.76% and a negative return on equity of 198.10%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

