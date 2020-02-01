Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Trading Down 9.2%

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.86, 758,187 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 588,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

APTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.19.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Koppel bought 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,470,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 360.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 104.2% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

