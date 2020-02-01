Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $355.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $309.51 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.51. The company has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $135,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

