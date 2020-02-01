Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 18th

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 160.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

APLE opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.78. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at $164,857,083.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,470. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

