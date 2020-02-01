Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 701,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,008,341 shares.The stock last traded at $0.73 and had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative net margin of 50.51% and a negative return on equity of 59.40%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apex Global Brands stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 670,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 12.63% of Apex Global Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX)

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

