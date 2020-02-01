Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. Apartment Investment and Management also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.60.

AIV stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. 1,464,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

