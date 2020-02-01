Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.34-2.44 for the period. Apartment Investment and Management also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.62-2.72 EPS.

NYSE AIV traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. 1,464,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,200. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIV. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.60.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,807 shares of company stock worth $3,849,194 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

