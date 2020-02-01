Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,807 shares of company stock worth $3,849,194. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

