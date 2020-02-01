Anpario’s (ANP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ANP traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 320 ($4.21). The stock had a trading volume of 37,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,372. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 million and a P/E ratio of 17.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 336.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 335.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Anpario has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 448 ($5.89).

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

