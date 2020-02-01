Anpario’s (ANP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of ANP traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 320 ($4.21). The stock had a trading volume of 37,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,372. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 million and a P/E ratio of 17.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 336.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 335.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Anpario has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 448 ($5.89).
Anpario Company Profile
