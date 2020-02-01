Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.08.
Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,132. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.52.
About Anheuser Busch Inbev
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
