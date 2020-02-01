Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,132. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $670,000,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% during the third quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 234,839 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,708 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.