Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Anaplan by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,614,000 after buying an additional 87,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at $26,337,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,751,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,486,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 241,747 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,251 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $57.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $60.36.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

