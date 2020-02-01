Analyzing GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and Grand Canyon Education (NYSE:LOPE)

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSX Techedu and Grand Canyon Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $59.20 million 129.88 $2.93 million N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $845.50 million 4.46 $229.01 million $5.09 15.38

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than GSX Techedu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of GSX Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education 34.73% 20.50% 16.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GSX Techedu and Grand Canyon Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 0 0 4 0 3.00 Grand Canyon Education 0 0 3 0 3.00

GSX Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $31.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.88%. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus target price of $132.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.63%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than GSX Techedu.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats GSX Techedu on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc. operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams. In addition, it offers personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses, which target principals and other officers of private education institutions who want to enhance management skills; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Weixin. As of March 31, 2019, it had 169 instructors and 522 tutors. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. GSX Techedu Inc. is a subsidiary of Ebetter International Group Limited.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University. The company, through its subsidiary Orbis Education Services, LLC, provides support services for healthcare education programs in 17 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

