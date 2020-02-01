Analysts Set Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target at $47.17

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.17.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $179,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,000 shares of company stock worth $23,563,776 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,070,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,275,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after acquiring an additional 229,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

