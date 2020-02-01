Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) PT at $151.95

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.64. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $104.30 and a 52-week high of $150.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

