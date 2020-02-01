Analysts Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Price Target at $159.69

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Danaher by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.87. 3,746,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average is $144.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

