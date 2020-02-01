Analysts Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) PT at $91.86

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wedbush downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $4,714,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 26,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.