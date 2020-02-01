Analysts Set Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) PT at $47.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on Assembly Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

In other Assembly Biosciences news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $17.56. 170,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,274. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 647.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. Research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.