Analysts Set AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Target Price at $26.06

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAAS. ValuEngine cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSE WAAS opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AquaVenture has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $856.98 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.04.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AquaVenture will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 359,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 119,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 45,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

