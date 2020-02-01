Analysts Set Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) PT at $177.22

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.19. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

