Analysts Expect ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) to Announce ($0.10) Earnings Per Share

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ZovioInc . an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE ZVO opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. ZovioInc . has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million.

In other ZovioInc . news, CEO Andrew S. Clark acquired 150,000 shares of ZovioInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ZovioInc . by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000.

About ZovioInc .

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

