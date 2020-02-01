Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.03). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.87. 10,744,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,988,648. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

In other Plug Power news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $425,995.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

