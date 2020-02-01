Analysts Anticipate Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrexon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Intrexon posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrexon will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intrexon.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. The business had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Intrexon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Intrexon news, COO Thomas Bostick sold 6,533 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $38,087.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,813 shares in the company, valued at $471,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 6,732 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $39,247.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,734 shares in the company, valued at $610,599.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $213,533. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Intrexon during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XON traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 744,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,582. Intrexon has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $756.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

