Analysts Anticipate Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Integra Lifesciences posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Integra Lifesciences.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 394,834 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $10,836,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $9,053,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $359,626,000 after buying an additional 144,122 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 32.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 491,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after buying an additional 119,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. 523,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $65.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

