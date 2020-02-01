Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce $14.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $13.50 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $26.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $69.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.90 million to $70.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $78.03 million, with estimates ranging from $71.10 million to $82.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million.

FLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLMN stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $472.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

