Analysts Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.04. Cubic also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,223.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cubic by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cubic by 29.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 134,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cubic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cubic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Cubic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 164,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUB traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.29. 219,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,295. Cubic has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

