Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 772,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.75. 3,244,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,019. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

