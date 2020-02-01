Amphenol Co. (APH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 8th

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Amphenol stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $9,362,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,362,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $500,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,860 shares of company stock valued at $11,734,947. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

